SPS constable given conditional discharge on sexual assault allegation quits
It was announced by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) on May 9 that Cst. Robert Brown, who was given a conditional discharge on a sexual assault charge, has resigned effective immediately.
The charge stemmed from a reported incident on Remembrance Day in 2017 at the Sergeant Hugh Cairns VC Armoury in Saskatoon. The victim was a civilian attending the event.
READ MORE: Saskatoon police constable given conditional discharge on sexual assault charge
The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service charged Brown, who was a primary reserve member with the North Saskatchewan Regiment.
Last April, SPS suspended the constable with pay pending the outcome of the sexual assault case. After pleading guilty earlier this year, Brown received a conditional discharge on the sexual assault allegation.
A conditional discharge means Brown will not have a criminal record if he follows a series of conditions for one year.
WATCH: Saskatoon police constable charged with sexual assault (April 2018)
SPS announced on April 23 the 18-year member’s actions were the subject of an administrative review pursuant to the Saskatchewan Police Act. He remained suspended with pay pending its outcome.
The internal review has since been discontinued.
-With files from Global’s Ryan Kessler
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.