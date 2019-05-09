SPS constable given conditional discharge on sexual assault allegation quits

It was announced by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) on May 9 that Cst. Robert Brown, who was given a conditional discharge on a sexual assault charge, has resigned effective immediately.

The charge stemmed from a reported incident on Remembrance Day in 2017 at the Sergeant Hugh Cairns VC Armoury in Saskatoon. The victim was a civilian attending the event.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service charged Brown, who was a primary reserve member with the North Saskatchewan Regiment.

Last April, SPS suspended the constable with pay pending the outcome of the sexual assault case. After pleading guilty earlier this year, Brown received a conditional discharge on the sexual assault allegation.

A conditional discharge means Brown will not have a criminal record if he follows a series of conditions for one year.

SPS announced on April 23 the 18-year member’s actions were the subject of an administrative review pursuant to the Saskatchewan Police Act. He remained suspended with pay pending its outcome.

The internal review has since been discontinued.

-With files from Global’s Ryan Kessler