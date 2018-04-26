Saskatoon police constable charged with sexual assault

A 16 year veteran of the Saskatoon Police Service and a reserve member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with sexual assault.

The charge against Cst. Robert Brown was laid on Tuesday following an investigation by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

Brown is also a primary reserve member of the North Saskatchewan Regiment with the rank of master warrant officer.

The alleged incident took place on Nov. 11, 2017 during an event at the Sergeant Hugh Cairns VC Armoury in Saskatoon. The victim is a civilian who was at the event.

“Protecting members of the military community, including the civilians who sometimes join us for social activities on defence establishments and deployments around the world, is a key responsibility of the military police,” said Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, the commanding officer of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, said in a statement.

“This charge reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a safe environment for all members of the military community and to bringing to justice those who breach that security.”

The alleged assault took place while Brown was off-duty from the police force.

Brown has been suspended with pay from the Saskatoon Police Service pending the outcome of court proceedings.