April 22, 2019 4:16 pm

To be continued: Popular C4 comic con cancels 2019 Winnipeg show

By Online Journalist  Global News

Players cosplay at Central Manitoba Comic Con.

Facebook
A popular local comic convention is shutting down this year, according to a statement from its founder and organizer Monday afternoon.

Central Canada Comic Con (C4)’s CEO Michael Paille said the cancellation of 2019’s festival is due, in part, to a lack of available dates at the RBC Convention Centre for the annual October event, as well as increasing rental fees and costs.

Story continues below

“We’ve looked at other options and other cities to move the convention to, but with no success,” said Paille on C4’s public Facebook page.

“It has been tough running it the last few years with rental fees and costs going up, as well as the lack of support from businesses and the City of Winnipeg.

“And now with the RBC Convention Centre not having space on the dates we need … with all of these things put together, it makes it impossible for us to organize a convention of C4’s size this October.”

Paille, who has been organizing C4 and other conventions in Winnipeg for over two decades, said he hopes to bring the big event back for 2020.

Originally known as the River City Collector’s Expo in the mid-1990s, C4 went through a number of name changes over the years, and has brought dozens of high-profile celebrities from the worlds of comics, film, TV, wrestling and beyond to the city.

“I find conventions like ours in Winnipeg brings families together,” said Paille.

“I have seen people meet at C4 and then get married the following year. I have so many great friends and memories from the past 24 years like a lot of us do.

“The comic con was a great place for all fans to get together and enjoy what we’re passionate about. It is a place that makes us feel that we belong. It is a community, it is a family. “

Global News has reached out to the RBC Convention Centre for comment.

