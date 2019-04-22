Miramichi, N.B. community in mourning after death of four teens in crash

A New Brunswick town is in mourning after four teenagers from the area were killed in a single-vehicle crash over the long weekend.

Police in Miramichi, N.B., say the teens died on Saturday when their vehicle veered off of Nelson Road, south of Route 118, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Atlantic time.

Officers say the vehicle flipped over and landed on its roof in deep water.

Police say Logan Matchett, 17, of Strathadam, N.B.; Avery Astle, 16, of Strathadam N.B.; Cassie Lloyd, 17, of Escuminac, N.B.; and Emma Connick, 18, of Barnaby, N.B., were transported to the Miramichi Regional Hospital but died due to their injuries.

Now, as they continue to grapple with deaths of four of its youths, the teenagers are being remembered as bright and talented “treasures” of their community.

Lloyd and Connick were students at the James M. Hill Memorial High School in Miramichi.

According to Heidi Ryder, the school’s principal, Lloyd was fielding scholarship offers from multiple universities and was a key player on the school’s volleyball team.

Connick was also an athlete, competing in softball and basketball. She was also committed to making a difference for children in Uganada through World Reality Education (WRD).

“While their personalities were very different, they were great friends and complemented each other’s disposition,” said Ryder.

Both were set to graduate this year and the school’s principal says their absence will be “keenly felt” at the school.

Astle and Matchet were students at North & South Esk Regional High School (NSER), and the school’s principal says they are devastated by the loss of both teens.

Matchett was “always smiling” and “extremely outgoing and friendly” said David Cripps. The 17-year-old was quick to start a conversation and willing to help whenever he was asked.

Cripps says Astle was a “fantastic kid” who was quick to get involved and help out whenever he could.

Both were members of a hockey team that won a provincial hockey title this year.

“We will remember them always as treasured members of our NSER community,” Cripps said.

The Anglophone North School District says they have opened both schools on Monday to offer counselling services. The school district says additional counsellors will be available when classes resume on Tuesday.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, but police said on Sunday that there was no indication drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Officers say it was raining at the time of the incident and it is believed that speed and road conditions contributed to the crash.

With additional reporting from Callum Smith