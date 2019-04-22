Police investigate shooting in Hamilton’s east end

Hamilton’s police service is investigating after receiving calls Sunday morning about shots being fired in the area of Main Street East and Graham Avenue North.

Police say they found evidence in the area at around 5:00 a.m. that a shooting had taken place. A victim has not been identified and there are no known suspects.

Police are asking the public to contact Det. Mario Rizzo at (905) 546-2920 or (905) 546-2929 with any information on the incident. You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitting anonymous tips online.