High water levels pose flood risk in Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes

After three days, the rain has finally stopped, but water levels in rivers and lakes throughout the Peterborough region continue to rise.

The Otonabee River at Peterborough’s Lock 19 has experienced rising water levels, with high water covering the Scotts Mills dam and its nearby jetties.

Officials at the Otonabee Region Conservation Authority say the 50 or so millimetres of rain, coupled with the spring melt further north, will result in flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas along the shores of the Kawartha Lakes, the Otonabee River and south to Rice Lake.

The situation is expected to continue for the next few days.

