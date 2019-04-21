Halifax RCMP raid cannabis dispensary on 4-20, charge two people
Halifax District RCMP say they busted an illegal cannabis storefront in Middle Sackville on Saturday, charging two suspects and seizing a large quantity of product.
Police say a man and a woman, both from Halifax, are facing charges under the Nova Scotia Cannabis Control Act.
The two are due to appear in provincial court in Dartmounth on June 21.
The fine for operating an illegal pot store ranges from $10,000 to $25,000.
Police say officers seized cannabis, cannabis oils and injectables, as well as edible forms of cannabis, including, cookies, rice crisps, hot chocolate, gummies, and peanut butter balls.
They say the owner of the building was also given formal notice to end the lease agreement with the operator.
