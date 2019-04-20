Cannabis
April 20, 2019 7:02 pm
Updated: April 20, 2019 7:07 pm

Edmonton marijuana supporters celebrate 4-20 for first time since legalization

By Web Producer  Global News

A few dozen people attend Edmonton's first 4-20 event since cannabis became legal in Canada, Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
A A

Once regarded as a protest, the annual 4-20 event is now regarded as a celebration by many participants.

On Saturday, Edmonton held its first 4-20 since marijuana was legalized in Canada.

READ MORE: A look at Canada’s first 4-20 celebrations since legalization

But legalization appears to have affected attendance. Last year, the Alberta legislature grounds were filled with cannabis supporters, while the number was noticeably smaller Saturday, with a few dozen attending the event.

READ MORE: Vancouver police want you to talk to your kids about 4-20

Attendees said this year’s event was more of a celebration than a protest compared to years past.

“This is pretty good. The cops keep to themselves, we keep to ourselves,” Miguel Ings said.

“I consider it a plant and a medicine,” Alexandria McMurray said. “I use it for its medicinal purposes. I’m coming to celebrate the fact that we’ve finally made it legal. We finally got to our goal.”

Edmonton-420(3)-April-20-19

Edmonton’s 4-20 event on the Alberta legislature grounds, Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
Edmonton-420(4)-April-20-19

Edmonton’s 4-20 event on the Alberta legislature grounds, Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Sarah Kraus, Global News

Story continues below

Ryane Sanders with the Canadian Cannabis Society agrees that Saturday’s event was a celebration but believes more needs to be done for the acceptance of marijuana in Canada.

“By no means do we think this is the end. I think 4-20 will continue for many years to come until we get what we want, and that’s total free access,” Sanders said.

READ MORE: Hempfest Cannabis Expo takes over downtown Edmonton venue

One of the primary issues in Edmonton and across the country since legalization has been a supply shortage. Last November, a national shortage prompted Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis to stop issuing retail cannabis licences.

The organization said at the time that a national pot shortage meant producers were delivering just 20 per cent of the cannabis that they had agreed to supply.

READ MORE: Slight cannabis supply increase leads to 26 new Alberta retail licences

“There’s not enough different strains, and it’s really expensive,” said Madison Riddle, who attended Edmonton’s 4-20 event.

This week, AGLC sent notices to prospective retailers that slight increases in available inventory have allowed the regulator to issue 26 new retail licences across Alberta, which is a piece of good news for retailers and users.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
4/20
420 canada
420 edmonton
Canada 4/20
Edmonton 4/20
Edmonton 4/20 celebration
Edmonton 4/20 event
Edmonton cannabis celebration
Edmonton marijuana celebration
Edmonton marijuana event
Edmonton pot celebration

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.