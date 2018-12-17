Merry marijuana: Manitoba and Alberta most likely to gift pot for Christmas this year, survey says

Now that pot is off the naughty list, it may be making it into your stocking this year.

A survey by Lift & Co. found that nearly 3 million Canadians plan to give the gift of cannabis this holiday season.

Of those, men are twice as likely as women to wrap up pot as a present.

While the man in red may be putting the green back in Christmas, people living in Manitoba and Alberta were the most likely to give weed while people in Quebec were the least likely.

Millennials (aged 18 to 34) are the likeliest generation to gift cannabis at 20 per cent, which is twice the number of all other generations combined.

WATCH: Ask the Expert: Understanding cannabis health concerns

Canadians and cannabis

According to an exclusive Global News Ipsos poll, 38 per cent of Canadians use pot solely for recreation, while 12 per cent say their pot consumption is only for medical reasons.

The number of Canadians who use pot has not increased since legalization, with 22 per cent before and 21 per cent after.

A majority of Canadians — 54 per cent — say the price of legal pot is too high, while 58 per cent of buyers say it’s been easy to purchase pot since legalization. Overall, it’s been a positive experience, with 85 per cent saying they are satisfied with the quality of legal pot.

Among those who were not able to purchase legally, 88 per cent said if there’s a pot shortage among legal suppliers, they’ll find another source.