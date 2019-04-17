‘A big draw for teens’: Vancouver police want you to talk to your kids about 4/20

With Vancouver’s annual 4/20 smoke-up fast approaching, the city’s police are asking parents to talk to their kids about the event.

“With the warm weather, the long weekend, and the free concert, we recognize that this year’s 4/20 event may be a big draw for teens,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard in a media release.

“Like other large public events, our focus will be on the safety of attendees, the general public, and first responders, but we will be paying special attention to vendors to ensure they are not selling to minors.”

Robillard said police are asking booth operators to put up signs discouraging sales to young people and to prioritize identifying minors.

The VPD said it has been working with the city ahead of the event, and that there will be a visible police presence on site.

Officers will prioritize monitoring sales to people who appear to be minors, impaired driving, and monitoring for the presence of gang members, according to the VPD.

The message comes a day after Vancouver firefighters raised concerns of their own about the event, which is expected to be larger than usual because of the presence of pot-friendly hip-hop group Cypress Hill.

The Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service said it has concerns about the size of the crowd, the lack of designated exit areas and the presence of large structures and electronics.

4/20 organizers maintain that they run a safe event and help cover costs to the city.

However, they insist the event remains a protest and, as such, it would be inappropriate for them to cover the city’s policing costs.