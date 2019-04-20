Recipe: Sakura rhubarb cherry financier

Ingredients

Batter

– 3/4 cup unsalted butter

– 3/4 cup / 60 g almond flour

– 1/3 cup + 1 Tbsp all-purpose flour

– 1 tsp salt

– 2/3 cup egg whites

– 3/4 cup + 1 Tbsp sugar

– 1 tsp vanilla extract

– 1 Tbsp honey

– 3 Tbsp salted cherry blossoms, rinsed, pat dry with a paper towel, and finely chopped

Compote

– 1 cup fresh or frozen rhubarb chunks





– 1/2 cup fresh or frozen sour cherries– 1/4 cup granulated sugar– 1/4 cup water– 2 tsp lemon juice– 1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

Method

Batter

1. In a medium saucepan, place in butter and heat on medium heat. Swirl the pan every minute or so, the butter will foam and separate.

2. Cook until it becomes light brown, about 6-7 minutes. Keep an eye on it as the butter can burn easily.

3. Set the butter aside while you prepare the rest of the recipe. You should use the brown butter while it is in its liquid state or lukewarm.

4. In medium bowl, combine almond flour, flour, and salt.

5. In another bowl, whisk together the egg white, sugar, vanilla extract or beans until frothy, for about 1-2 minutes.

6. Whisk in the flour mixture, mixing only until the batter comes together.

7. Add in the liquid brown butter, honey, and sakura and fold in with a spatula.

8. Transfer the batter into a container, cover, and chill it in the fridge for at least 6 hours or overnight.

Compote

1. Place all ingredients except for the lemon zest into a saucepan.

2. Cook on medium heat until the water is reduced to a syrup consistency, and the rhubarb has softened.

3. Blend the mixture with an immersion blender. Make sure there are no big chunks, and that is a jam/piping consistency.

4. Transfer to a small piping bag before using.

Assembly

1. Preheat the oven to 450 F / 230 C.

2. Grease the financier tins generously with softened butter, dust with flour, and tap out extra.

3. Fill the tins with the batter until level, you can use an offset spatula to level off the tins.

4. Place filled tins on a baking sheet. Sprinkle sliced almonds on half of the financiers, and bake for about 6 minutes.

5. Pipe a thin line of compote onto the financiers, and return to the oven to bake for 7-8 more minutes, until the edges are golden brown.

6. Cool slightly before unmoulding. Dust with icing before serving.

For more Global BC recipes, click here