Manitoba premier discusses possibility of early election

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister isn’t sounding like he’s going to call an early election any time soon.

In an interview with 680 CJOB, the premier once again said he is focused on a potential flood this spring.

The premier said that even when the flood threat subsides, the opposition parties will be given fair notice of an election call.

“I believe in fair elections. I would never spring an election on the other political parties. I don’t think that’s fair. You don’t want the government to use taxpayers’ money to promote itself in the run-up to an election.”

During the interview, the premier reiterated his government’s intention to launch a review of how Winnipeg City Hall approves and inspects construction projects and property development.

He says the slow pace of the inspections is costing jobs and his government wants to find ways to get better service in regards to the inspections.

On another front, the premier said he had no comment regarding the status of PC MLA Nic Curry, who has been facing allegations he made inappropriate comments in front of female staffers.

“I won’t be speaking about that. You understand there are workplace safety and health laws that we have to abide by.”

