Police crack down on more illegal pot activity in Hamilton

Police continue to crack down on illegal cannabis operations in Hamilton.

Ontario Provincial Police and Hamilton police executed a search warrant at an unlicensed property in the city on Wednesday, where they seized cash, cannabis, assorted edibles and cannabis oils.

Police arrested a 60-year-old Hamilton woman, who is charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, contrary to the Cannabis Act.

A day earlier, police executed another search warrant during a traffic stop and seized cannabis; hash; a variety of edibles; shatter; THC and CBD oils, creams and capsules; an unspecified amount of cash and the vehicle itself.

In that case, a 57-year-old Brantford man was arrested and charged with five counts of possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, five counts of possessing cannabis for the purpose of distributing, and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

April 16, 2019, a traffic stop was conducted in Hamilton and police seized cash and cannabis products.

Both people were released from custody and are due to appear in court in Hamilton at a later date.

OPP announced the charges the day before Hamilton’s first licensed cannabis store was due to open in the east end. A second store is scheduled to open in Dundas on April 26.

At a police services board meeting on April 11, Hamilton police Deputy Chief Dan Kinsella told the board that the number of illegal dispensaries across Hamilton was down to 10.

