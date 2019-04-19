Donations still needed for Easter lunch at Saskatoon’s Friendship Inn

A community centre in Saskatoon needs help for a holiday tradition.

The Friendship Inn is asking for additional food donations ahead of their Easter lunch planned for Monday.

Executive director Sandra Kary said frozen veggies, pies, and stovetop stuffing are just some of the extra donations they’d still like to add to the menu.

“For Easter, we want to make it a really special day because sometimes people aren’t able to get back to their families if they live out of town,” Kary said.

“To have that special day here means that they get to be in a place where they feel that they belong and feel that they have family, so, it’s a really special day for us.”

Food donations can be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. over the weekend at 619 20th St. W.

The Friendship Inn expects to feed 1,200 guests during Easter lunch.