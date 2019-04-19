Missing man’s vehicle found abandoned on Saskatchewan highway

Loon Lake RCMP are searching for a man whose car was found abandoned on the side of a highway.

The 1994 Toyota Camry wagon belonging to Evgeny “Eugene” Leontyvich Scherbakov was found Wednesday on Highway 394, roughly two kilometres east of Makwa, according to police.

RCMP believe the vehicle has been abandoned for approximately one week.

There is no indication Scherbakov has come to any harm, police said, and they want to locate him to ensure his well-being.

Scherbakov, 46, is described as five-foot-six with a medium build, dark hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scherbakov is asked to contact Loon Lake RCMP at 306-837-2440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Makwa is roughly 320 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.