Man charged in alleged hit-and-run in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have charged a 26-year-old man after an alleged hit-and-run occurred in downtown Toronto early Sunday.

Officers responded to a call at around 1:50 a.m. at Spadina Avenue and College Street for a pedestrian struck at a TTC streetcar stop nearby.

A 21-year-old man, who was waiting at the streetcar stop median, was struck and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment.

After further investigation, officers said that the suspect was driving westbound on College Street and passed three cars stopped in a lane of traffic. The vehicle then went off the road, striking the TTC glass shelter and the victim.

Investigators said the driver then fled the scene. A side view mirror was found on the ground, which investigators were able to use to determine the possible vehicle models.

The suspect’s vehicle was located by police on Monday at Ulster Street, not far from the crash area.

Police arrested Toronto resident Julian Clarke. He was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident that caused bodily harm.