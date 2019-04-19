What’s open and closed in Montreal this Easter long weekend

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed this Easter long weekend.

Open

Most major banks will be open Monday.

Most large retail stores and shopping malls are open all weekend, except Sunday.

Most SAQ outlets are open unless they are inside a commercial centre that is closed.

Most supermarket chains are open Friday and Monday but closed Sunday.

The public markets will operate on normal hours but will close at 5 p.m. Monday.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum of Archeology and History, eco-centres, the Biodôme, the Botanical Garden, the Insectarium and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium will also be open.

Check your borough website for the schedules for Montreal arenas, swimming pools, sports centres and libraries.

Garbage and recycling pickup will continue on a regular schedule.

Closed

Most major banks will be closed Friday.

Federal and provincial government offices will be closed, as will the municipal courthouse on Gosford Street and most city offices, including borough offices, Access Montreal and points of service.

The Complexe sportif Claude-Robillard will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Public transit

Parking meters will operate according to normal schedules, and all parking restrictions remain in effect.

Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses will run on a holiday schedule.

Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) buses will run on a holiday schedule.

Société de transport de Laval (STL) buses will run on a Saturday schedule.

Service on three of exo’s commuter train lines will be interrupted so workers can build the new Vendôme Tunnel.

The following Vaudreuil-Hudson trains will run between the Vaudreuil and Dorval train stations:

All trains Friday, April 19 will run on a Sunday schedule

All trains Saturday, April 20

All trains Sunday, April 21

All trains Monday, April 22.

The Saint-Jérôme train line will be partially interrupted on Monday, April 22.

The 5:16 a.m. train to Montreal and the 6:57 a.m. train to Saint-Jérôme will run between Saint-Jérôme and Montreal-Ouest.

All other trains that day will stop at Parc.

Trains on the Candiac train line will be partially interrupted on Monday, April 22, travelling only between Candiac and Montreal-Ouest.

Check your public transit schedule before leaving the house.