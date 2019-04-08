Vaudreuil-Hudson, Saint-Jérôme, Candiac exo service to be disrupted over Easter weekend

Service on three of exo’s commuter train lines will be interrupted over the Easter weekend so workers can build the new Vendôme Tunnel.

“We’re confident that we’re going to be able to re-open as normal on Tuesday morning,” exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice told Global News.

Here are the trains affected, and alternate public transit routes to get around:

Vaudreuil-Hudson train line

The following trains will run between the Vaudreuil and Dorval train stations:

Several buses will be available to bring people downtown, including the 496-O, 191-O and 211-O to Lionel-Groulx Metro.

Train tickets will also be accepted on the A-40 La Presqu’Île bus for anyone who wants to go to Côte-Vertu Metro directly from the Vaudreuil train station.

Saint-Jérôme train line

The Saint-Jérôme train line will be partially interrupted on Monday, April 22.

The 5:16 a.m. train to Montreal and the 6:57 a.m. train to Saint-Jérôme will run between Saint-Jérôme and Montreal-Ouest.

All other trains that day will stop at Parc.

Commuters will be able to use the following buses:

105-E to Vendôme Metro;

162-E to Villa-Maria Metro;

51-E to Snowdon, Université de Montréal, Édouard-Montpetit and Laurier metros;

90-E to Atwater and Vendôme metros.

Tickets will also be accepted on exo’s bus 9 Laurentides for people heading to Montmorency Metro from Saint-Jérôme, Blainville and Sainte-Thérèse.

Candiac train line

Trains on the Candiac train line will be partially interrupted on Monday, April 22, travelling only between Candiac and Montreal-Ouest.

From Montreal West, commuters can use the following buses:

105-E to Vendôme Metro;

162-E to Villa-Maria Metro;

51-E to Snowdon, Université de Montréal, Édouard-Montpetit and Laurier metros;

90-E to Atwater and Vendôme metros.

Work on the Vendôme Tunnel — which will link between the train station with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) — has required the creation of a temporary but narrow pedestrian walkway that cuts into part of Maisonneuve Boulevard.

The project is costing about $76.5 million, will be completely funded by the Quebec government, and is slated to open by the winter of 2020.

