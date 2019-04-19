Canada
April 19, 2019 9:33 am

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending Good Friday in Hamilton

By News Anchor  Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending part of his Good Friday in Hamilton.

The Easter Bunny isn’t the only one visiting Hamilton this weekend.

The Prime Minister is going to be in the city on Friday.

At 2 p.m., Justin Trudeau will help serve the community lunch at St. Patrick’s Church on King Street East.

Then, the PM will attend the Good Friday service with Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi and Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek Bob Bratina.

Trudeau was also in Hamilton last month to show support for local steelworkers.

