Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending Good Friday in Hamilton

The Easter Bunny isn’t the only one visiting Hamilton this weekend.

The Prime Minister is going to be in the city on Friday.

At 2 p.m., Justin Trudeau will help serve the community lunch at St. Patrick’s Church on King Street East.

Then, the PM will attend the Good Friday service with Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi and Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek Bob Bratina.

Trudeau was also in Hamilton last month to show support for local steelworkers.

In the face of unfair U.S. tariffs, we have Canadian steelworkers’ backs. My thanks to Leo Gerard and @KenUSW of @SteelworkersCA for the productive phone call today on how we’re going to keep supporting our workers and their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 18, 2019