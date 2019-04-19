Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending Good Friday in Hamilton
The Easter Bunny isn’t the only one visiting Hamilton this weekend.
READ MORE: Trudeau begins search for new Supreme Court justice, ignores Conservative calls to delay process
The Prime Minister is going to be in the city on Friday.
At 2 p.m., Justin Trudeau will help serve the community lunch at St. Patrick’s Church on King Street East.
Then, the PM will attend the Good Friday service with Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi and Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek Bob Bratina.
READ MORE: Cambridge residents line up for hours in rain in hopes of meeting Justin Trudeau
Trudeau was also in Hamilton last month to show support for local steelworkers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.