Cambridge residents line up for hours in rain in hopes of meeting Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hosted a town hall at the St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge on Tuesday.

People arrived from across Waterloo region, Brantford, Guelph and as far as Oxford County and braved the rain for hours in order to attend the event with many hoping for the opportunity to potentially pose a question to Trudeau.

Samaa Kabbar, who spent four years at the high school, is now a third-year political science and philosophy student at Laurier. He was hoping to ask Trudeau about the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

He said if given the opportunity, he would ask the prime minister: “As you are aware, the BDS movement was condemned by Motion 14 of the House of Commons for delegitimizing the state of Israel and for supposedly being anti-Semitic. Would this not infringe on our democratic right to criticize a regime?”

Emily Lahey was seeking further clarity about the government policy towards the Indigenous people with regards to the SNC-Lavalin.

“I don’t think the government is doing enough to address the concerns of the Indigenous people with regards to the SNC-Lavalin,” Lahey said.

William Thiele, a Cambridge resident, also had concerns regarding the SNC-Lavalin affair.

“I wanted to ask him whether it is right to get politically involved?” he explained.

The event was an opportunity for Trudeau to talk to the citizens and get a first-hand feel about the sentiments of local residents heading towards the federal election in October.