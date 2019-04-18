B.C. adds funds to school expansion in Surrey, moving students out of portables

The provincial government has announced $9.6 million in additional funding for the long-awaited expansion of a Surrey elementary school.

Premier John Horgan and Education Minister Rob Fleming made the announcement Thursday at Sullivan Elementary in southeastern Surrey.

The funds are in addition to a $1.5-million contribution from the Surrey School District and $3.9 million that was pledged by the previous Liberal government in 2016 but not spent because construction did not begin.

Horgan says work on the entire $15-million addition is now underway and is expected to be completed by September 2020.

The expansion will include a larger gym and library, as well as eight more classrooms to replace existing portables.

Horgan says his government has committed $1 billion to education since being sworn in and has made education a cornerstone.

“Right here in Surrey $220 million has already been invested in schools,” he told an audience of educators, parents and students, adding the government’s plan is to spend $2.7 billion on education infrastructure.

The funds are for seismic upgrades, the purchase of land for more schools and additions such as the one at Sullivan Elementary, he says.

“This 200-seat addition will move kids out of portables and into classrooms and provide a better environment to give them the learning opportunities they need to succeed.”

Elaine Rorison, whose child attends Sullivan Elementary, said the announcement was welcome news.

“It’s been years since we as a Sullivan family have been able to sit in our gymnasium as a whole and watch our graduation ceremonies, our concerts, our school performances,” she said.

“I’m thrilled and delighted to think that in the next few years we can bring that back home.”

