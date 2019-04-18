SaskPower consolidating Regina offices

SaskPower is downsizing its Regina facilities to bring its aging buildings up to standards.

It’s all part of a long-term strategy to consolidate Regina’s 13 locations into six.

The plan includes complete renovations to SaskPower’s head office and research facility over the next five years, and the construction of a new logistics warehouse at the Global Transportation Hub.

“Many of our facilities were built 50 or 60 years ago and are in need of renovations if we want people to continue working there safely,” said Mike Marsh, president and CEO of SaskPower.

“These projects will ensure the needs of our growing customer base are met now and in the future, while also providing a safe, sustainable, and efficient workspace for our employees.”

Part of their strategy will include moving 400 employees to recently-bought $4.5 million downtown office building which is expected to be operational by 2021.

It will eliminate five of SaskPower’s leased buildings, which the company says will save it $1 million a year.

“As we move forward, we’re taking a staged approach, building multiple facilities over a longer period of time,” Marsh said.

“Overall, the costs for building and operating a new facility will be offset by lower maintenance and utility costs, as well as avoiding major repairs and renovations to our current facilities.”

SaskPower said this project will start with phase 1, which includes site designs, some renovations and building the newly-renovated downtown office. It will cost about $67 million.

Upgrades to their current building will be about $120 million.