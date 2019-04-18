Peterborough, Cobourg, Bancroft residents score big lottery wins
Several residents in the Peterborough area will celebrate the Easter long weekend with significant lottery wins.
In Peterborough, resident Elizabeth Cunningham claimed a $116,723.90 prize in the April 13 draw for Lotto 6/49.
Her winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough.
In Cobourg, a grandmother of three says she is putting her windfall in the bank to help her family.
Nancy Hood, 77, won a $100,000 prize with Instant Cash for Life. The $4 ticket features a top prize of $1,000 a week for life.
She purchased her winning ticket at Metro on Hope Street in Port Hope.
And Bancroft residents Brian Milburn and Paul Hartley each won $250,000 after sharing a $500,000 prize in the April 8 draw for Daily Grand.
The draw offered five additional draws of $25,000 a year for life or a lump sum prize of $500,000. They chose the latter after their ticket matched five numbers.
Their winning ticket was purchased at International News on Bay Street in Toronto.
