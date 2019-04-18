Kitchener woman cashes in $1 million lottery ticket

A Kitchener woman has claimed her $1 Million Lotto 6/49 Instant Millions prize from last Saturday’s draw.

Vanda Moudrak purchased the ticket at Baltaz Corners on Fischer Hallman Road in Ayr.

There was no winner for the main prize on Saturday or Wednesday which means the jackpot rises to $13 million this weekend.