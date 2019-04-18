Consumer
April 18, 2019 2:26 pm

Kitchener woman cashes in $1 million lottery ticket

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Vanda Moudrak of Kitchener.

OLG / handout
A A

A Kitchener woman has claimed her $1 Million Lotto 6/49 Instant Millions prize from last Saturday’s draw.

Vanda Moudrak purchased the ticket at Baltaz Corners on Fischer Hallman Road in Ayr.

READ MORE: Kitchener grandmother purchases winning $1 million lottery ticket on day she retires

There was no winner for the main prize on Saturday or Wednesday which means the jackpot rises to $13 million this weekend.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Baltaz Corners
Kitchener
Kitchener lottery winner
Kitchener news
Lotto 6-49
Lotto 6/49 Kitchener winner
Lotto 6/49 winner
OLGC
Vanda Moudrak
Vanda Moudrak lottery winner

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.