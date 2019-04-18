Kitchener woman cashes in $1 million lottery ticket
A A
A Kitchener woman has claimed her $1 Million Lotto 6/49 Instant Millions prize from last Saturday’s draw.
Vanda Moudrak purchased the ticket at Baltaz Corners on Fischer Hallman Road in Ayr.
READ MORE: Kitchener grandmother purchases winning $1 million lottery ticket on day she retires
There was no winner for the main prize on Saturday or Wednesday which means the jackpot rises to $13 million this weekend.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.