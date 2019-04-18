Brazilian police officers save choking 21-day-old baby in dramatic video

Two police officers in São Paulo, Brazil are being hailed as heroes after saving a 21-day-old infant from choking on Monday.

Security footage from the 9th Station of Marilia posted on Facebook by the Military Police of Sao Paulo State captured the dramatic rescue attempt by the two officers that is now going viral on social media.

Officers Thiago de Souza and Renato Taroco jumped into action when desperate parents rushed into the military police station at 8 p.m. on Monday with their unconscious baby boy, who had stopped breathing after choking on milk, according to reports.

In the video, the father hands over his baby to the officers, who quickly perform the Heimlich manoeuvre and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to try and revive the newborn.

The distraught parents are seen panicking and unable to remain still as they witness the officers repeatedly checking the baby’s airway.

After the infant regained consciousness and appeared to breathe normally again, the video shows the parents embracing in relief. The baby was later sent to the hospital for a medical assessment.

The military police confirmed on Facebook that “Little Henrique” has been doing well since the scare thanks to the quick thinking of the two officers.