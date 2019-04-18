London police investigating 3 break and enters in west London in 24 hours
A A
London police are notifying the public after three separate break and enters in a 24-hour span.
READ MORE: London man facing 8 charges following string of break and enters
According to police, the incidents took place between April 13 and 14 in the area of Commissioners Road West and Oxford Street West at homes that back onto wooded areas. In each case, the homes were unoccupied.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing but police are reminding the public to report any suspicious behaviour or individuals immediately.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.