London police investigating 3 break and enters in west London in 24 hours

London police are notifying the public after three separate break and enters in a 24-hour span.

According to police, the incidents took place between April 13 and 14 in the area of Commissioners Road West and Oxford Street West at homes that back onto wooded areas. In each case, the homes were unoccupied.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing but police are reminding the public to report any suspicious behaviour or individuals immediately.