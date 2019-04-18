London Food Bank’s 32nd annual Spring Food Drive in full swing

Londoners are continuing to be generous as they donate to the 32nd annual Spring Food Drive at the London Food Bank.

So far, more than 27,000 pounds of non-perishable goods have been donated to the campaign, closing in on the halfway mark of last year’s 60,000-pound total.

READ MORE: London Food Bank kicks off annual Spring Food Drive

A collection drive held at various apartment buildings in the city took place Wednesday evening, with officials noting it should have a large impact on the total donations.

The London Food Bank doesn’t have an exact tally of how much was donated Wednesday, but the organization’s co-executive director Jane Roy told Global News Radio 980 CFPL it was a significant contribution.

“We’ve probably unloaded 10 to 12 vehicles so far and we are expecting another 10 to 12. Last year they received 23,000 pounds on top of the food drive total so if they get close to that, that’s great.”

READ MORE: An all-vegan food bank has opened in London

Although there are only four days left in the Spring Food Drive, Roy said she isn’t worried about reaching last year’s total.

“This weekend coming up tends to be our huge weekend in terms of people making donations,” she said. “We’re just out there trying to get people to remember if they are grocery shopping to pick up a few extra things for the food bank and for those folks who need it and pop it in the grocery store bin.”

Roy estimated more than 500 volunteers have lent a helping hand and assisted in the food drive so far.

Through the first four and a half months of 2019, the food bank estimates there’s been a two per cent dip in the number of people relying on its services compared to 2018.

The local chapter of Meals on Wheels recently partnered with the food bank to reach more of those who need assistance, but can’t get to the facility themselves.

READ MORE: Number of seniors using food banks growing in London and across Ontario

Roy said it’s encouraging to know fewer people are accessing the help they offer, but it’s hard to know if demand will change.

“We don’t really know in terms of the trends what will happen,” she said. “Changes in government, changes in policy make a difference. If there are more people working that makes a difference. So we really won’t know how this year is going to go until the months progress.”

The Spring Food Drive ends on Monday, April 22, but the food bank accepts non-perishable food donations year round.

The London Food Bank is located at 926 Leathorne St.