Vancouver man in serious condition after crashing into parked car

A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after his car crashed into a parked vehicle in East Vancouver last night.

Police were called to Main Street near East 42nd Avenue around 9 p.m. on Wednesday where the collision happened.

Investigators said the driver, a 28-year-old Vancouver man, was the only person injured in the crash.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the collision.