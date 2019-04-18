Crash
April 18, 2019 10:32 am

Vancouver man in serious condition after crashing into parked car

By Online Journalist  Global News

The driver of a southbound Acura was taken to hospital after their car collided with the back of parked SUV.

Shane MacKichan
A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after his car crashed into a parked vehicle in East Vancouver last night.

Police were called to Main Street near East 42nd Avenue around 9 p.m. on Wednesday where the collision happened.

Investigators said the driver, a 28-year-old Vancouver man, was the only person injured in the crash.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the collision.

