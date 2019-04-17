Recipe: Carrot cake pancakes with cinnamon whip

Chef David Hawksworth shows off his recipe for carrot cake pancakes with cinnamon whipped cream.

Yield /number of portions: 8 x 200g

Pancake mix:

Dry:

500g Flour

40g Baking powder

5g baking soda

15g Sugar

Wet:

3 eggs

600ml Milk

170g Butter (melted)

120g Carrots (grated)

50g Raison

2g orange zest

Spices:

2g Cinnamon

2g Ginger

0.2 Ground nutmeg

Cinnamon Whip

250ml Whipping cream

15g Sugar

0.5g Cinnamon

5ml lemon juice

Method:

Pancake:

1. Weight out all dry ingredients into one bowl, add the spices and dry blend.

2. Mix all wet ingredients together, in a kitchen mixer or using a large bowl whisk the wet ingredients into the dry and beat for 3-4 minutes. Leave to rest for 10minutes.

3. Spray a baking rings and non-stick pan with spray grease pour the desired amount to for your pancake.

4. We recommend 200g pancake mix in a 14cm metal pastry ring for a nice high pancake.

5. Fry on medium heat until the sides set and air bubbles form on the sides, remove the ring and flip the pancake, cook until golden, finish in the oven for 5 minutes if large to cook through the batter.

Cinnamon whip:

1. In a medium-size bowl whisk all ingredients together until soft peak stage. Leave in the fridge when ready to serve.

Serving:

1. Serve pancakes warm with a dollop of whip on top and maple syrup.