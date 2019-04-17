Politics
April 17, 2019 3:10 pm

New express GO trains added to Lakeshore East Line

By Videographer  Global News

Go train express service expands in Durham Region along Lakeshore East Line.

Commuters in Durham now have two more trains to get from the region and into downtown Toronto.

The Lakeshore East GO Train line has a new express route as of Wednesday.

It departs Oshawa just before 8:00 am, making stops in Whitby, Ajax, and Pickering before getting into Union Station at around 8:40.

The evening train leaves from Union before 5:00 pm and arrives in Oshawa about 50 minutes later.

The two new express trains were announced Tuesday by the transportation minister.

The new service will be available Monday through Friday.

