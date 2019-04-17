New express GO trains added to Lakeshore East Line

Commuters in Durham now have two more trains to get from the region and into downtown Toronto.

The Lakeshore East GO Train line has a new express route as of Wednesday.

It departs Oshawa just before 8:00 am, making stops in Whitby, Ajax, and Pickering before getting into Union Station at around 8:40.

The evening train leaves from Union before 5:00 pm and arrives in Oshawa about 50 minutes later.

The two new express trains were announced Tuesday by the transportation minister.

The new service will be available Monday through Friday.