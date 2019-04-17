Saskatchewan weather outlook: mix of showers and sunshine for Easter

Rain, sunshine and the warmest day of the year on the way for Easter.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

After starting out the day at 4 degrees in Saskatoon with some clouds and 2 degrees in the rain in Regina, sunshine returned to both cities by midday.

Double digits were reached in Saskatoon before noon with mid-single digits in Regina late in the morning.

A chance of thunderstorms slides into the Saskatoon area Wednesday afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid-teens with double digits barely being reached in Regina with a slight chance of showers.

Wednesday night

The rain and storm risk subsides Wednesday night as temperatures cool toward the freezing mark and skies clear out overnight.

Thursday

Sunshine will be back in full swing to finish off the short work week on Thursday with temperatures returning to the low teens in Regina, the mid-teens in Saskatoon.

Easter long weekend

Good Friday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the year with 20-degree heat being reached in Regina and a daytime high in the upper teens in Saskatoon as clouds roll back in during the day.

Rain slides in Friday night into early Saturday before skies clear back out during the day on Saturday with an afternoon high back in low double digits behind the system and cold front sliding through.

Easter egg hunts can happen outside on Easter Sunday as dry conditions roll back in with temperatures starting out the day just below freezing before making it into double digits for a daytime high.

Easter Monday will also be dry, and a bit warmer, with a mix of sun and cloud and daytime highs making their way back into the mid-teens.

Workweek outlook

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies move in for the week after Easter with a chance of spotty showers at times as daytime highs linger in the mid-to-high teens.

The system then swings through Saturday and Easter Sunday, bringing clouds, rain and daytime highs back into the mid-teens.

Cathleen Mewis took a picture of the Easter Miracle Tree in Aberdeen for the Your Saskatchewan photo for April 17:

