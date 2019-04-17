Kelowna RCMP seeking driver of truck that sideswiped bus

Kelowna RCMP are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that was travelling in the wrong lane and sideswiped a bus carrying students.

According to police, the incident took place on Springfield Road, near Gerstmar Road, around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the truck, an older model Chevrolet, was driving eastbound in the westbound lane. It reportedly sideswiped a bus that was transporting children to an after-school facility, then hit another vehicle on the street, causing more damage.

“We’re fortunate that no one was injured in these collisions, but the outcome could have been much worse,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster.

“We need to locate this pickup truck and follow up with the driver. We’re looking for a pickup truck matching this description, specifically with damage to its driver side.”

The truck is a single-cab model and is grey, white and brown in colour.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.