Wrong-way driver in Peterborough accused of impaired driving

A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges after police allege he was travelling the wrong way on a downtown street early Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service says around 6:30 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle travelling east on Brock Street which then made a left turn onto George Street North, travelling in the wrong direction. The officer eventually stopped the vehicle.

Police allege a subsequent breath sample revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Jade William Rowe, 21, of Sydenham Road, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus and driving a motor vehicle with no licence.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

