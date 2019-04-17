Crime
April 17, 2019 9:23 am

Wrong-way driver in Peterborough accused of impaired driving

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges after police allege he was travelling the wrong way on a downtown street early Sunday.

A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges after police allege he was travelling the wrong way on a downtown street early Sunday.

File / Global News
A A

A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges after police allege he was travelling the wrong way on a downtown street early Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service says around 6:30 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle travelling east on Brock Street which then made a left turn onto George Street North, travelling in the wrong direction. The officer eventually stopped the vehicle.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following collision

Police allege a subsequent breath sample revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Jade William Rowe, 21, of Sydenham Road, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus and driving a motor vehicle with no licence.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

WATCH: Stolen Bentley caught speeding wrong way on Coquihalla

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
downtown Peterborough
Drunk Driving
George Street
Impaired
Impaired Driving
Peterborough Police
Peterborough Police Service
wrong way

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.