Wrong-way driver in Peterborough accused of impaired driving
A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges after police allege he was travelling the wrong way on a downtown street early Sunday.
Peterborough Police Service says around 6:30 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle travelling east on Brock Street which then made a left turn onto George Street North, travelling in the wrong direction. The officer eventually stopped the vehicle.
READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following collision
Police allege a subsequent breath sample revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.
Jade William Rowe, 21, of Sydenham Road, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus and driving a motor vehicle with no licence.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.
WATCH: Stolen Bentley caught speeding wrong way on Coquihalla
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.