Suspect found dead after threats made to schools ahead of Columbine anniversary

The woman accused of making threats to “commit an act of violence” in lead up to the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted wound during a manhunt, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement authorities told CBS News and NBC News she was found dead in Clear Creek County, about 64 kilometres west of Columbine High School.

BREAKING: “We got her” – local law enforcement authorities. •Sole Pais has been located according to local authorities on Mt Evans where they are searching. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/c8wpl6qhrR — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) April 17, 2019

Pais was reportedly obsessed with the deadly school shooting and authorities say she had purchased a shotgun and made threats of violence against the Denver metropolitan area.

On Tuesday night, officials started searching for Pais, asking the public to be on the watch for her.

FBI in Denver alerted the public that the threat to the community “no longer” existed as of lunchtime Wednesday.

UPDATE: THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY. More information to follow shortly. #FindSol — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 17, 2019

Minutes earlier, the FBI confirmed there was “investigative activity” in the Colorado community of Mount Evans related to Pais.

“The shadow of Columbine looms large in [Jefferson County],” John McDonald, the executive director of the department of school safety of Jefferson County said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

McDonald said threats are not uncommon at Columbine schools — Denver public schools alone have held 22 lockdowns and 294 lockouts over the past two academic years, according to the Denver Post — but he said this threat “felt different.”

But he stressed that the only people welcome at Columbine High School are students.

“We know that Columbine continues to attract people from all around the world,” he said. “We’re not a tourist attraction.”

Schools in the Denver area were on lockdown Wednesday, but officials said regular activities will resume, with added security, starting Thursday.

The Miami Herald reported that Miami Beach law enforcement officials found “deeply disturbed” online postings by the young Florida woman who is allegedly obsessed with the 1999 Columbine school shootings and notified the FBI.

Officials said Thursday Pais’ parents first reported her missing, prompting the investigation.

On April 20, 1999, 12 students and one teacher were murdered when a pair of students opened fire at Columbine High School in Colorado, before the pair killed themselves.

*with a file from the Associated Press and Reuters