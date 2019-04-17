Children at Calgary daycare potentially exposed to tuberculosis: AHS

Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced Wednesday that children at a Calgary daycare may have been exposed to tuberculous (TB).

Letters were sent to 150 people, notifying them that their child could have been around a confirmed case of TB.

AHS hasn’t identified the daycare involved, saying the risk of transmission is low and the case does not present an ongoing risk at the daycare or to the general public.

“AHS is only informing the public as a matter of transparency,” a news release stated.

Only those who receive notification letters are considered to have been possibly exposed.

“To protect patient confidentiality, no further case-specific details will be released,” AHS stated.

For general information on TB you can visit AHS’s website or call Health Link 24/7 by dialing 811.