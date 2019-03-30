‘An extremely contagious disease’: Confirmed measles case Calgary’s second in a month, AHS says

While infected with the disease, a person with a confirmed measles case visited various locations around Calgary from March 26 to 29, Alberta Health Services (AHS) said Saturday.

If you visited the Peter Lougheed Centre and other clinics (listed below) in Calgary over the past five days, you might have been exposed to measles.

What you can do

People exposed to the extremely contagious disease on Friday, March 29 who do not have a history of receiving any measles vaccines will be offered preventative immunizations on April 1 at Brentwood Village Mall AHS Immunization Clinic from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

People exposed before Friday are not eligible for a preventative vaccine but are encouraged to review their immunization history and call Health Link at 811 for advice.

In addition, AHS said anyone who visited the locations at the times listed who was born after 1970, and have either not already had measles or have not received two doses of the vaccine, could be at risk of developing the disease.

Measles symptoms

Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.3 C or higher, a cough, runny nose and/or red eyes, and a red, blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts. The rash begins behind the ears and on the face, then spreads down the body to the arms and legs, AHS said.

If symptoms develop, people should stay home and call Health Link before visiting healthcare facilities.

“Measles is an extremely contagious disease and is spread easily through the air,” an AHS news release said. “There is no treatment for measles, however, it can be prevented through immunization.”

This isn’t the first measles warning for the area this month.

On March 14, AHS warned that a person with a lab-confirmed case of measles visited places from a Cochrane Tim Hortons to a concert hall at Calgary’s Mount Royal University between March 5 and March 12.

Exposure areas and time frames

March 26

Peter Lougheed Centre, emergency department — 7 a.m to 6:40 p.m.

March 27

Peter Lougheed Centre, outpatient waiting room — 10:50 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Peter Lougheed Centre, outpatient laboratory — 3 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

McKnight Village Clinic, located at 5426 Falsbridge Drive N.E. — 6:30 a.m. to 8:35 a.m.

McDonald’s at 2680 52nd Street N.E. — 7 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

March 28

Beddington Clinic, located at #209 8120 Beddington Blvd N.W. — 7:15 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

Sunridge Clinic, located at #3 2681 36 Street N.E. — 3:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

March 29

Peter Lougheed Centre emergency department — 6:20 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

Peter Lougheed Centre outpatient waiting room — 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

