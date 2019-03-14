Person with confirmed case of measles visited locations in Calgary, Cochrane: AHS

People that visited numerous restaurants, shops and businesses in Calgary and Cochrane since March 5 are being warned that they could have come into contact with someone with a confirmed case of measles.

Alberta Health Services said Thursday, that a person with a lab-confirmed case of the contagious viral disease was in places from a Tim Hortons in Cochrane to a concert hall at Calgary’s Mount Royal University between March 5 and March 12.

READ MORE: Alberta parents concerned about delays in immunizations amidst measles scare

The various locations and times are as follows:

MARCH 5:

Tim Hortons, 12 Westside Drive, Cochrane — 8:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Multi-business facility, 110-2 Avenue W, Cochrane — 9 a.m to 8 p.m.

Cumbrian Arms Pub, 57 W Aasby Road, Cochrane — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MARCH 6:

Multi-business facility, 110-2 Avenue W, Cochrane — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MARCH 8:

Rexall Pharmacy, 305 1 Street W, Cochrane — 1 p.m to 7:15 p.m.

MARCH 11:

Multi-business facility, 110-2 Avenue W, Cochrane — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Yoshi Grill, 204 5 Avenue. Cochrane — 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Save-on-Foods, 65 Bow Street, Cochrane — 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MARCH 12:

Cabela’s, 851 64 Avenue N.E., Calgary — 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Re:Grub Deerfoot City, 901 64 Avenue N.E., Calgary — 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Bella Concert Hall, Mount Royal University, Calgary — 7:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

According to AHS, individuals who believe they were exposed at the locations listed on March 12 and who do not have a history of receiving any measles vaccines will be offered preventative immunizations on Friday, March 14 at the Brentwood Mall AHS Immunization Clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It is imperative that only those who are eligible, as per this above criteria, attend this clinic,” AHS said. ” This ensures AHS has the opportunity to immunize those who can still benefit, at this time, from the preventative treatment.”

READ MORE: Alberta mother relieved that quarantine is over for 3 sons after measles scare

AHS said anyone possibly exposed before March 12 are no longer eligible for the preventative vaccine. They are encouraged to review their vaccination history, though, and call Health Link at 811 for advice or to book an appointment at a local clinic.

In addition, AHS said anyone at the locations listed in the times listed who was born after 1970 and have either not already had measles or have not received two doses of the vaccine could be at risk of developing the disease.

WATCH: Alberta parents concerned about delays in immunizations amidst measles scare

The health authority also advised people to monitor themselves for any symptoms — if symptoms do develop, they’re advised to stay at home and call Health Link before visiting a healthcare facility.

Symptoms of measles include:

Fever of 38.3 C or higher

Cough, runny nose and/or red eyes

Red blotchy rash that appears seven to 10 days after the fever starts. It will begin behind the ears and on the face and spread down the body toward the legs and arms

Anyone in the Calgary or Cochrane locations on March 11 or March 12 who are pregnant, under the age of one or have weakened immune systems are encouraged to contact Health Link for an assessment as they may be eligible for preventative prophylactic medication, AHS said.

“Measles is an extremely contagious disease and is spread easily through the air,” AHS said. “There is no treatment for measles, however, it can be prevented through immunization.”

READ MORE: AHS issues public alert after traveller with measles visits Leduc while contagious

In an emailed statement, Mount Royal University encouraged people to follow the advice from AHS, adding the potential exposure was isolated to the one event and space.

“We understand the concern and want to emphasize the exposure is limited to people at an event on Tuesday, March 12 from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Bella Concert Hall,” the university said. “The health and safety of people is our number one priority.”

Alberta offers measles vaccinations for free, AHS said. Children in the province are typically vaccinated first at one year and get their second dose between the ages of four and six.

Anyone who is unsure of their child’s or their own immunization history can consult Health Link. More information on childhood immunizations can be found here. More information on measles can be found on the AHS website.