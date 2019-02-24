AHS issues public alert after traveller with measles visits Leduc while contagious

Alberta Health Services issued a public alert Sunday advising Edmonton-area residents that a passenger who arrived on a flight from Vancouver on Feb. 12 had a “lab-confirmed” case of measles.

The person visited several locations in and around Leduc on Feb. 12 and 13 while contagious and could have exposed others to the virus, according to AHS.

Feb. 12:

Exposure location: Vancouver International Airport and Edmonton International Airport, Air Canada Flight AC236

Exposure time period: Departure at 10:25 a.m., arrival at 12:54 p.m.



Feb. 12:

Exposure location: Edmonton International Airport hotel shuttle

Drop-off locations: Paradise Inn and Suites — 7118 Sparrow Dr., Leduc

Crystal Star Inn — 8334 Sparrow Cres., Leduc

Wyndham Garden Edmonton Airport — 8016 Sparrow Dr., Leduc

Wingate by Wyndham — 7120 Sparrow Dr., Leduc

Exposure time period: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Feb. 12:

Exposure location: Walmart Supercentre — 5302 Discovery Way, Leduc

Exposure time period: 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 13:

Exposure location: Edmonton International Airport Hotel Shuttle

Pickup location: Crystal Star Inn – 8334 Sparrow Crescent, Leduc

Exposure time period: 6:30-7 a.m.

Feb. 13:

Exposure location: Edmonton International Airport, Canadian North Flight 5T-444 to Inuvik

Exposure time period: Departure at 7:45 a.m.

Feb. 12 and 13:

Exposure location: Stars Inn — Hotel 8332 Sparrow Crescent, Leduc

Exposure time period: Feb. 12, 3 p.m. – Feb. 13, 6:30 a.m

AHS is warning that anyone who may have visited any of the above locations and has not already had measles or received two doses of the vaccine may be at risk for developing measles.

“Individuals are encouraged to monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the date of exposure. They are also being asked to stay home to avoid passing the virus on to others and call Health Link at 811 before visiting any health-care facility or provider,” AHS spokesperson Jennifer Vanderlaan said in a news release.

Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.3 C or higher, coughing, runny nose, red eyes and/or a red, blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after the fever begins, starting behind the ears and on the face and spreading down to the body and the arms and legs.

Measles is an extremely contagious disease spread easily through the air. There is no treatment for measles, however it can be prevented through immunization.

For further information on routine childhood immunization, visit www.immunizealberta.ca