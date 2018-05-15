People in Edmonton may have been exposed to measles: AHS

Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a warning Tuesday about a confirmed case of measles and possible exposures in several Edmonton locations.

AHS said a person with lab-confirmed measles has been in several public places while infectious.

Individuals who were in the following places on the dates and times listed may have been exposed:

May 8:

Northgate Mall between 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.

May 9:

Northgate Mall between 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Misericordia Community Hospital ER between 6:48 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Misericordia Community Hospital Diagnostic Imaging between 11:55 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

May 10:

Misericordia Community Hospital ER between 12 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Misericordia Community Hospital Diagnostic Imaging between 12 a.m. and 2:25 a.m. and again between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Misericordia Community Hospital Endoscopy, surgical day ward and day surgery (including waiting room) between 2:47 p.m. 7:58 p.m.

May 11:

Real Canadian Superstore (17303 Stony Plain Road) between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Misericordia Community Hospital ER between 9:50 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

May 12:

Misericordia Community Hospital ER between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Misericordia Community Hospital Diagnostic Imaging between 3:21 a.m. and 5:51 a.m.

Anyone who was at the locations listed above during those specific times — and was born after 1970 and has not already had the measles or two doses of measles vaccine — may be at risk of developing measles.

Anyone who is pregnant or had infants under one year at the Misericordia at the times and dates listed above should call Health Link at 811 for assessment.

Everyone else should monitor themselves for measles symptoms for 21 days after the date of their potential exposure.

Symptoms include:

Fever of 38.3 C or higher AND

Cough, runny nose and/or red eyes AND

Red, blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading to body and arms and legs.

If symptoms develop, stay home and call Health Link at 811 immediately, even before visiting a clinic or health care provider.

Measles can be spread easily through the air and is extremely contagious, AHS said.

There is no treatment but it can be prevented through immunization.

In Alberta, the measles vaccine is offered for free and children usually receive their first dose at 12 months old and their second dose between four and six years old.