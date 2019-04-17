Man arrested after threats, attempted car jacking in east-end: London police

London police have arrested a suspect after one resident in east-London was threatened, another person’s vehicle was the target of an attempted robbery.

It was around 5 a.m. Monday when a man heard a car alarm in the area of his Hillcrest Avenue home. Police say he went out to investigate what was happening and approached a man by a shed in his backyard.

Police say the suspect threatened to stab the east-London resident and then fled on foot.

Nearly two hours later, a woman on her Kaladar Drive driveway was approached by an unknown man. Police say the suspect grabbed her wrist and demanded the keys to her vehicle, but the woman — who spotted a knife in the suspect’s hand — screamed for help.

Again, the suspect fled the area.

London police were called to the area and found a suspect nearby with the help of the Canine Unit.

A 25-year-old Windsor man has been charged with armed robbery and uttering threats. He was also wanted in relation to a Canada-wide parole warrant and appeared in a London courtroom on Tuesday.