Manitoba Moose done but season carries on for Mikhail Berdin, Cam Maclise

The Manitoba Moose may not be in the playoffs, but a number of their players will be.

The Moose reassigned goalie Mikhail Berdin and forward Cam Maclise to the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday. The season came to an end for the Moose on Sunday after they failed to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs, missing out by only two points.

Berdin, 21, appeared in 22 games for the Moose this season, boasting a pair of shutouts with a 12-8-3 record. He had a .927 save percentage which ranked fourth-best in franchise history, and the best ever by a Moose goalie in their rookie season.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose eliminated from Calder Cup Playoffs picture

Berdin also played in 28 games with the Icemen to start the season.

Maclise, 27, also split time between the two clubs this season. He suited up for 38 games with the Moose, and another 34 contests with Jacksonville. He recorded two goals and five assists at the AHL level.

The Icemen currently trail their opening round playoff series two games to none to the Florida Everblades.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets recall Eric Comrie to back up the backup

On Monday, Moose goalie Eric Comrie was reassigned to the Winnipeg Jets, while forward Hunter Fejes was released from his professional tryout contract to rejoin the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears.

WATCH: Manitoba Moose Luke Green adjusting to hockey without twin as teammate