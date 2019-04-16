Truro carpet company moves operations to United States, 240 jobs to be lost

Hundreds of workers will soon be without work following the closure of Truro’s oldest operating manufacturers.

The 240 employees of Tarkett North America were told Tuesday afternoon that the company will move to Georgia and is scheduled to close on July 16.

Truro Mayor Bill Mills says the company is a significant part of the community’s workforce and will likely have quite an impact.

“Any announcement like that in an area our size is certainly going to be huge,” Mills said in a phone interview Tuesday. “The news spread like wildfire through the community today.

“It’s not the kind of news you like to get.”

READ MORE: Call centre abruptly closes in Cape Breton, leaving hundreds without work

The company, originally known as Crossley Carpets, has been in operation since 1964.

Lenore Zann, NDP MLA for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, is calling the situation “a devastating loss for those who work at the factory, their loved ones, and the wider community.”

“This factory has provided good jobs for residents of Truro for decades and having them pull up shop like this is extremely disappointing,” Zann said in a statement Tuesday.

“My heart goes out to the employees and their families.”

WATCH: 240 jobs redundant at Concentrix call centre in Belleville

Mayor Mills is trying to find the silver lining in an otherwise dismal situation, saying he intends to be in contact with the company to figure out plans for the facility and what it can be adapted to.

“We’re going to hit this thing head-on,” he said. “We’re going to obviously go through some sticker-shock on this, but again, I’m looking at what’s the opportunity here.

“I think that’s the high road we have to take.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia offers special government support to ServiCom employees who lost their jobs

Zann is calling on the Nova Scotia government to ensure employees are provided with transition support. But Mayor Mills may take things a step further.

“Even the federal government, to look at other uses for that facility,” he stated. “I’m not going to stand here and weep about it. I’m not happy about it by any extent … but we’ll bounce back.

“This is a project to be continued.”