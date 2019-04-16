Junior hockey: Vipers desperate for first win in battle for Fred Page Cup

The battle for the BCHL championship resumes tonight in Vernon.

After dropping the first two games in Prince George, the Vipers are looking for their first win in the best-of-seven series.

Vernon stepped onto the ice on Tuesday for a light, game-day skate, down 2-0 and in tough against Prince George.

READ MORE: Calgary playoffs: Makar shines in NHL debut, Avs beat Flames 6-2 for 2-1 lead

“We feel like we played real well up there. We’re disappointed we didn’t come away with a split,” said Vernon head coach Mark Ferner.

“But, at the same time, the parity in this series has been real close.”

The Vipers will be desperate for a win tonight to keep the Spruce Kings from all but wrapping their limbs around the Fred Page Cup.

“It’s the difference between going down 3-0 or making it a series, 2-1,” said Vipers captain Jagger Williamson.

WATCH BELOW (Aired April 13, 2019): Red Mile bars and pubs are prepped for the NHL post-season

But in order to get that all important win, the Vipers will have to get to the Spruce King goalie Logan Neaton, who has been absolutely outstanding in the playoffs so far.

Prince George’s starter has only let in two goals in this series and was just named the BCHL’s player of the week.

Neaton credits his defensive corps.

“Things are going well for us and the rest of the team. (The defence) has been doing a really good job in front of me, taking care of me all playoffs,” said Neaton.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets recall Eric Comrie to back up the backup

At 14-1, the Spruce Kings have been clear cutting their way through these BCHL playoffs.

“With the year we had and the group we have, we certainly feel like a team that can go the distance,” said Spruce Kings head coach Adam Maglio. “But it’s not over; you got to win four games.”

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Big performances lead Maple Leafs over Bruins in Game 3

So while Vernon is down, they’re not out.

“Prince George is a very good hockey team, no doubt about it,” said Ferner. “But, at the same time, they have done what they needed to do and won their two home games.

“Now we just got to come back and win our two home games.”

Puck drop for Game 3 at Kal Tire place is 7 p.m. Vernon will also host Game 4 on Wednesday at 7 p.m.