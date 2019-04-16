Kingston man facing multiple charges for alleged violent attack of spouse

Warning: This story contains graphic details of an alleged assault. Discretion is advised.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested following a domestic dispute in midtown Kingston.

According to a police news release, on Sunday night a man returned to his home and began to argue with his wife about money issues, who was upset that he had taken money from her.

The argument escalated and the man allegedly pushed his wife to the ground and when she tried to get up he pushed her down again.

Police say he proceeded to get on top of her and pin her to the floor, pushing his knee into her throat, causing her to gasp for breath.

According to a police report, he relieved the pressure a little, then forced his knee back into her throat even harder, and then punched her in the face.

The man stopped the attack when he could see she couldn’t breathe, but he then allegedly tried to kick the victim, who was able to dodge the blow.

The accused then left the home and police were called. When they responded, they said he was nowhere to be found.

The next day around 3:30 p.m. police went back to the home hearing the man had returned and he was then arrested and charged with assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.