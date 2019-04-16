Residents raise concerns with potholes leading to N.B. hospital

Some residents of Moncton are concerned that the road leading to the Dr-Georges-L.-Dumont Hospital is a safety hazard.

University Avenue that runs in front of the hospital was voted one of the top 10 worst roads in Atlantic Canada by CAA in 2018. Moncton resident Bob Steele says it needs to be fixed.

“It’s a little dangerous because cars are zigging and zagging from left to right to get through the pot holes,” said Steele.

He said the road is in such poor condition that drivers are having to slow to a crawl to avoid ruts and potholes.

“It also slows people down to get service I think to get treatment,” he added.

The state of the road is also a concern for Moncton councillor Charles Leger. He believes the city should consider using some new technologies for early spring maintenance.

“I also have seen in other municipalities where if they have a large hole, what they do is clear it out and they take a blow torch they heat up the patch then they put a cold patch in and it seems to adhere,” said Leger.

Jeff Scott, general foreman for Moncton Public Works, said crews have been diligently trying to cold patch roads the road and ones like it throughout the city this spring.

“We have been doing work on it fairly frequently but because of the crown of the road and it’s ability to shed water properly it ends up destroying a lot of the patches that we make,” said Scott.

He says it’s been a nasty year for potholes everywhere, and until the weather warms up and dries up the options for fixing potholes and resurfacing ruts on any of the city’s streets are limited.

While the Vitalite Health Network says the state of university avenue has not hindered their operations, drivers say the roads needs to be addressed soon.

City of Moncton spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc said the city is getting an influx of extra cash from the federal government this year.

“Through the federal gas tax program, we are getting about $5 million more this year. Administration is looking to develop a list of projects where this one-time amount could be applied,” which LeBlanc said includes the possibility of using some of the funds to resurface badly deteriorate roads in the city a little earlier than expected.

Whether or not University Avenue will be one of those roads remains to be seen. But until any new money comes in, Leger says the road should be a priority given that it’s running in front of a hospital.

“Both hospitals need to be taken to the next level where we need to assure that those streets are safe.”