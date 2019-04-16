Quebec parents continued to favour English for baby names in 2018

The attraction of English baby names held strong in Quebec in 2018, with Emma and William again topping the annual list.

For Emma, it was the fourth straight year in first place and for William the sixth.

Records released by Retraite Québec show that William was followed closely by Logan and Liam, while Thomas returned to the top 10 after dropping out in 2017.

For girls, Alice was the second most popular and Olivia third. Lea, a former favourite, dropped to fourth, while Charlie continued her rise, moving to fifth place.

One of the biggest jumps was made by Livia, moving to eighth from 21st the year before.

Retraite Québec administers the province’s family allowance program, which distributes more than $2.2 billion a year to 876,000 families.

The list of names is drawn from data gathered for the allowance program.

Here are the top baby names in Quebec for 2018:

Girls:

Emma Alice Olivia Lea Charlie Florence Charlotte Livia Zoe Beatrice

Boys:

William Logan Liam Thomas Noah Jacob Leo Felix Edouard Nathan