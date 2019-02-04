Gender-neutral baby names: The most popular ones right now

Kate Hudson made headlines recently when she reportedly said she was raising her daughter “genderless.”

In an interview with AOL, the 39-year-old said that her and partner Danny Fujikawa “still don’t know what she’s going to identify as,” adding that their newborn, Rani Rose, “is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way,” right now.

READ MORE: One-third of pregnant women don’t think cannabis will harm their babies: study

While the actor later clarified her comments on social media to state she is not raising Rani without a gender, Hudson did double down on the fact that she will raise her daughter the same way she raises her sons.

Hudson is also a fan of gender-neutral names, as aside from daughter Rani, her sons are named Ryder and Bingham.

Hudson is not alone in her decision to give her babies gender-neutral or unisex names.

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and partner Travis Scott named their daughter Stormi, while Cate Blanchett’s son with husband Andrew Upton is named Dashiell.

Some stars have broken gendered traditions and given their kids names usually reserved for a specific gender. Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, for example, named their daughter James. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard also went against societal norms and named their daughter Lincoln.

Singer Jessica Simpson and footballer husband Eric Johnson surprised people when they named their girl Maxwell.

READ MORE: Babies at risk of developing allergies should be fed allergenic foods at 4 to 6 months old: pediatricians

Famous folks aside, more parents are also choosing gender-neutral names for their kids.

According to name site Nameberry, gender-neutral and unisex names have been on the rise for the past few years. Nameberry points out that unisex names — names used for both boys and girls — are an “ever-growing category in the English-speaking world, especially in the U.S.”

Names that are not associated with one particular gender also help allow parents to raise kids without gender stereotypes.

Based on data from Nameberry and parenting site Babygaga, here are some of the most popular gender-neutral or unisex baby names right now.

1. Eden

2. Reese

3. Zion

4. Arlo

5. River

6. Casey

7. Blair

8. Laken

9. Riley

10. Parker

11. Quinn

12. Blake

13. Rio

14. Quincy

15. Miller

Laura.Hensley@globalnews.ca