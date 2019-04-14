World
April 14, 2019 6:09 pm

Britons bet on new royal baby name — and Diana is top of the pack

By Sylvia Hui The Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may be keeping plans about their impending baby under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped everyone in Britain from trying to guess the gender and the name of their first child.

If Britain’s bookmakers are to be believed, it’s definitely a girl — and Diana may well be one of her many names.

The William Hill agency closed the betting on the baby’s gender a few days ago after an “avalanche” of bets poured in from people convinced the royal couple is having a girl.

“The secret’s out, as far as we’re concerned,” firm spokesman Rupert Adams said. “It could be because someone somewhere has seen the scan, or someone has heard something.”

