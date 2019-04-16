Century-old Winnipeg church organ impressive, but no match for Notre Dame’s iconic instrument

Despite the devastating fire that tore through France’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral Monday, there’s at least one positive note – the cathedral’s famed organ has reportedly survived the blaze intact.

That’s music to the ears of Carol Latter, chair of the concert organ series at Westminster United Church in Winnipeg, a church known for its own impressive instrument, a 1912 Casavant Frères organ.

“We have a significant instrument as well,” Latter told 680 CJOB, “although nothing quite as astonishing as theirs. I’m sure they’re very, very concerned about it.”

Latter said Westminster’s organ was also at risk of being destroyed by fire in 2016.

“There was a huge fire that many people remember, an apartment building under construction across the street from us went up in flames.

“We were only saved by the Winnipeg fire department putting up a curtain of water between us and the fire. Apparently the temperatures of that fire were reaching up to 1,000 degrees.

“The church did sustain some damage, but if they hadn’t acted quickly, our entire building, including the organ, would have gone up in flames.”

Westminster’s organ, which has been valued at almost $1.5 million and underwent a complete restoration and refurbishment in 2012 for the church’s 100th anniversary, is currently used for the church’s Concert Organ Series.

The series, which has featured performances by Notre Dame organist Olivier Latry, among many others, has been running over three decades and features performers from across Canada, the U.S., and overseas.

“We have a very distinguished lineup of artists we present annually, and we’re delighted to bring those names in the organ world to Winnipeg,” said Latter.

The next performance at Westminster United Church features U.S. organist Michael Hey, April 28.

