Police searching for stolen funnel cake food trailer in North York

Toronto police are looking for a stolen funnel cake food trailer in North York.

Officers said it went missing around 9:30 a.m. on April 12 in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive.

The Funnel Cake Express trailer is described as measuring 12 feet by six feet and might have the Ontario licence plate number J4434Z.

Investigators said they believe a dark-coloured Ford pickup truck to be the suspect vehicle, which was seen towing the trailer away.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.